Pasco County man looking for help for "neglected" neighborhood

Henry Berndt has lived in the Veterans Village community of New Port Richey since his parents bought a house here more than 40 years ago. But he said while other parts of Pasco County are growing, this area is falling behind.

“We’ve had barricades in this neighborhood up around holes like that so long, they’ve rusted and fallen apart,” Berndt said.

Berndt gave us a tour of the not-so-great sites in his neighborhood. Neglected with crumbling sidewalks, uneven roads, and overgrown brush that all lead to flooding.

“You would not see this in Trinity. I’m sorry,” he said.

Berndt said he’s gone to county officials to complain but feels ignored.

Now he’s resorted to carrying a sign calling out county commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

“Every time I call. Where do you live? Veterans Village. Where’s that? They don’t even know where we are. I feel totally neglected," said Berndt.

ABC Action News talked to commissioner Starkey on Thursday. She said older neighborhoods without homeowners associations often deal with upkeep issues.

Starkey said she would be glad to meet with Berndt to hear his concerns.

County officials also said the public works department is looking into the issues.

“All these people are getting paid to take care of the streets and such. Do it. I’m not asking for anything extra. I’m not asking for gold streets. I’m asking for a street or a sidewalk you can walk on,” said Berndt.