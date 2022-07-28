61-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree In Bethpage

Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Bethpage Photo Credit: Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay/Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened on the southbound Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Bethpage on Thursday, July 28, the Nassau County Police Department said.

A 2020 Subaru left the roadway and hit a tree between exits 9 and 10 at about 4:50 a.m., NCPD reported.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

NCPD did not release the man's identity.

There were no other occupants in the Subaru, police said.

