WILL wants lawmakers to clarify Wisconsin open records laws

cwbradio.com
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
starvedrock.media
Ohio lawmakers look deeper into sentencing reform
(The Center Square) – Nonviolent offenders could find it easier to get out of prison and work their way back into society if bipartisan legislation introduced in the Ohio House becomes law. At the same the Sentencing Fairness and Justice Act was introduced in the House, Democratic Gov. Mike...
Washington Examiner
New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
starvedrock.media
Kansas voters to decide Tuesday on abortion constitutional amendment
(The Center Square) – Kansas voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution so that it says there's no right to abortions. The proposed amendment would also give state lawmakers the power to pass abortion-related legislation. The measure, titled the "Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion...
starvedrock.media
Judge delays Michigan minimum wage, paid sick leave ruling until February
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s minimum wage won’t jump from $9.87 per hour to $12, and employers won’t have to provide paid sick leave until at least February, according to a ruling from Court of Claims Judge Douglas B. Shapiro. On July 19, Shapiro ruled that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
starvedrock.media
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois' share of...
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Who's left in the primary races for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor, and why it matters
Three candidates dropped out last week in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, paving the way for frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to face off against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. In the meantime, there have been some high-profile endorsements in the neck-and-neck Republican primary for Wisconsin Governor. In...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Voters Can Recast a Ballot if their Candidate Dropped Out of the Race
(AP) More than 140,000 Wisconsin voters cast their ballots for the state's Aug. 9 primary before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the U.S. Senate race this past Wednesday. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also dropped out last week. Voters may be wondering...
starvedrock.media
National bill to boost U.S. chip production supported by Illinois manufacturers
(The Center Square) – Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how vulnerable the United States was to microchip shortages. That may change with the passage of new federal legislation. Illinois manufacturers support the move. The federal legislation that passed both chambers seeks to provide tens of...
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
Elections Commission delays seeking criminal charges after fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) met Thursday night to discuss a recent announcement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that a number of activists had fraudulently requested absentee ballots as a way to prove the state’s online election system is vulnerable to fraud. The commission decided to wait...
Sheriff: 2 admit to ordering Wisconsin ballots for others
MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
starvedrock.media
Appellate prosecutor: ‘We have not seen any appointment’ in politically-connected worker's compensation fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite the Illinois Attorney General’s office saying it referred a case of alleged worker's compensation fraud with possible political connections to the Illinois Office of the Appellate Prosecutor, no such appointment has been made. Midday Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he referred...
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
