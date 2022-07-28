Head-on motorcycle crash kills Fairfield County woman
THURSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 62-year-old woman died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle head-on into another driver in Walnut Township.
Around 9 a.m., Sheila F. Ruckman, of Thurston, was driving left of center on Millersport Road south of Canal Road when she crashed her Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, according to a news release from the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ruckman was pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP said. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
