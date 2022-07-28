ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Thieves are stealing homes in Georgia: 11Alive Investigates answers your questions

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.11alive.com

Comments / 31

clrdg
3d ago

Well now more know how to do it, great job! Personally if it happened to me my alter ego wouldn't be around anymore or the house would get electrical problems, a severe case of termites or something similar

Reply(7)
19
.59 caliber
2d ago

There’s a very simple solution to this. A stranger walked into my house and I was in fear for my life so I depressurized them.

Reply(1)
15
x83
3d ago

Give the criminals a decade in prison and you’ll drastically lower the occurrence of this crime.

Reply(2)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fult
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy