Lyft passenger dies after driver kicks group out on highway, Delaware cops say

A Lyft passenger died after the driver ended the ride, stopped in a highway’s left lane and kicked the group out, according to Delaware state police.

Authorities say the group of six and the Lyft driver had a “disagreement” while driving along the state’s Coastal Highway during the early hours of July 24, a news release says.

Sidney Wolf, 43, was killed after an oncoming car struck him when he stepped out of the Lyft car’s passenger side and onto the highway, an updated news release says. The man was from Clarksburg, Maryland.

When the driver of the Toyota Corolla noticed the stopped Lyft vehicle, he switched lanes to avoid hitting it — but he did not see Wolf getting out, according to police. After the car crashed into Wolf, the Lyft driver fled, authorities say.

“We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to offer our support,” a Lyft spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

The spokesperson added the driver was “permanently removed from the Lyft community” and the company is assisting police with the investigation.

Wolf previously worked as a senior policy advisor for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to his LinkedIn.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news . Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers,” Cuomo wrote July 26 on Twitter.

He was described as “a great husband, father, friend, and neighbor” on a GoFundMe page created for his wife and daughters by his neighbors.

In a statement provided to McClatchy News, Wolf’s family said “this is an extremely difficult time for our family.”

Sidney Wolf and his family. Erin Greenbaum Musok

“The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve,” the family said. “We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process.”

The other passengers in Wolf’s Lyft vehicle were not injured after they were kicked out, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Lyft driver charged after 911 caller reports he touched 11-year-old rider, NC cops say

11-year-old was driving car that crashed into young boy near playground, DC cops say

Uber and Lyft respond to outrage over price surge following Brooklyn subway shooting

Man steals Amazon van and leads California cops on heart-pounding chase. See the video