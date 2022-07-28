Miami Marlins rally in ninth to split series with Reds and cap trying road trip

The Miami Marlins’ trying road trip came to an end, perhaps fittingly, with a trying win.

Miami overcame the loss of its starting pitcher in the first inning and rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.

The win allowed the Marlins split their four-game set against Cincinnati and go 4-3 on this road trip overall after taking two of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first leg. They are 47-52 and back within five games of the third and final National League Wild Card spot heading into a weekend series against the New York Mets — their final full series before MLB’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

And while the Miami Marlins would have preferred to get another win or two, especially with the trade deadline looming, manager Don Mattingly said he is content that, at the very least, his team is heading back to Miami with a winning record from its week-long run through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

“Just incredible fight,” Mattingly said. “I felt like the guys stepped up in all different areas. ... Our guys just hung in there.”

Just how trying was the trip?

Miami had seven players land on the injured list over the last seven days: outfielder Jorge Soler (low back spasms), third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain), first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion), and pitchers Max Meyer (torn right UCL), Tommy Nance (right groin strain), Jordan Holloway (right elbow impingement) and Cody Poteet (right elbow inflammation).

Top prospects or up-and-comers (like JJ Bleday and Lewin Diaz) and under-the-radar players (like Huascar Brazoban and Jeff Brigham ) alike stepped up in needed moments as a result.

Cincinnati Reds’ Donovan Solano (7) speaks with Miami Marlin’s starting pitcher Daniel Castano (20) after hitting him with a line drive during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

Twice the Marlins had their starting pitcher leave in the first inning of a game due to injury. On Saturday, it was Meyer leaving after 10 pitches in the first inning of their 1-0 loss to the Pirates due to an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery .

On Thursday, it was Daniel Castano walking off the mound with a forehead contusion and mild concussion after being struck by a line drive in the first inning five batters into his outing.

After giving up back-to-back one out doubles to Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham and hitting Joey Votto with a pitch, Castano was clipped by a Donovan Solano line drive that left his bat at 104.3 mph. Joey Wendle caught the ball to record the out of Solano.

“Scary right away,” Mattingly said. “That’s your biggest fear.”

Castano stayed down at the mound while Mattingly and Marlins trainers made their way to check on him. After a short period, Castano got up and walked to the dugout under his own power flanked by team trainers.

“It just kind of went black for a second to be honest with you,” Castano said postgame. “I kind of came to and everyone was around me. I think the first thing I asked was ‘Did we get the out?’ ... I’m a little out of it right now, but definitely better.”

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP

Brigham (two earned runs over 2 2/3 innings), Richard Bleier (one earned run over one inning), Steven Okert (one earned run over 1 2/3 innings), Anthony Bass (one scoreless inning), Zach Pop (one scoreless inning) and Tanner Scott (one run over one inning for his team-high 14th save) pitched out of the bullpen after Castano’s exit.

“To see the guys come together and just pass the ball, pass the baton along,” Brigham said, “it was really cool to see everyone step up and do their job.”

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

And the offense produced, too.

The Marlins pulled ahead for good with a three-run ninth inning. Jesus Sanchez led off the inning with a pinch-hit home run to tie the game at 5-5. The outfielder smiled as he rounded the bases and capped his road trip on a high note. Over the past seven games, Sanchez went 5 for 16 with four extra-base hits (three doubles and the home run).

“I’m trying to be ready for whatever happens,” Sanchez said. “If I’m only going to get one at-bat, I just need to try to look for my pitch, a fastball, and be happy.”

Joey Wendle’s go-ahead RBI double three batters later scored Luke Williams, who walked and got to second on a Jacob Stallings hit by pitch. Jesus Aguilar then hit a sacrifice fly to give Miami a two-run cushion.

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

Aguilar had three hits — including a two-run home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the seventh — and a season-high four RBI. He fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single in the fourth that scored Lewin Diaz, who reached on a single and got to second on a passed ball.

“It’s been hard for us as a team,” Aguilar said. “So many injuries this road trip, but we went out there and battled. For me, it’s what this team can do. We just go out there with what we’ve got.”