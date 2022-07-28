ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Authorities continue search at site of possible drowning along Mohawk River

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Body of Utica man recovered after days of search and rescue

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police say the body of 42-year-old Musar Pwa was recovered Saturday morning after days of searching the Mohawk River. Wednesday evening police say a fisherman and his father saw Pwa go in the water and never resurface off Leland Ave. in Utica. They called 911 to report it a little before 6pm.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Owner Larry Gookins says got to work and was just sitting down to read the paper when someone in a hooded shirt and mask came in with a gun and demanded money. Gookins believes the suspect, who knew exactly where he kept the cash, may be a former employee.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro encourages residents to "touch-a-truck"

WHITESBORO, NY – The Village of Whitesboro encouraged residents to come out and “touch-a-truck” Monday evening. The Whitesboro Farmers Market in conjunction with the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department hosted the event. It gave residents a chance to get an up-close and personal look at some of these...
WHITESBORO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Mohawk, NY
Utica, NY
Accidents
Mohawk, NY
Crime & Safety
Oneida County, NY
Accidents
WKTV

Two sent to hospital after car accident in Lee

LEE, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s responded to a car accident in the town of Lee Saturday morning. Police were called to Lee Center Taber Road around 9:40 a.m. Police say 59-year-old Lisa Iglesias of Rome was traveling westbound on Lee Center Taberg Road when she approached a curve in the road, crossed the center line, and continued into the opposing lane.
LEE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County award $500K for ongoing efforts overdose prevention efforts

Oneida County is one of 15 counties across the country to receive grant funding from the National Association of County and City Health Officials to continue to combat the overdose crisis. The grant was awarded through the Implementing Overdose Response Strategies at the Local Level program, which supports the implementation...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man arrested after refusing to leave town of Webb police station

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A man was arrested in the town of Webb late last week after authorities say he tried to get into the police station despite being ordered to leave. According to town of Webb police, 47-year-old Frank Schwab, of Lyons Falls, became belligerent when he was asked to leave, yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the police station.
LYONS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Mohawk River#Accident#Upd Cpt
WKTV

Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters

CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Rome Honor America Days parade returns

ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

CNY Ride for Kids raises funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

DEERFIELD, NY – A picture-perfect day for the 25th annual CNY Ride for Kids. Approximately 175 motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the ride which raises funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The riders left the Deerfield fire station around 10:45 Sunday morning and headed up Route 12 to Old Forge for a chicken barbeque.
DEERFIELD, NY
WKTV

Former WKTV anchor signs copies of book at Big Apple

NEW HARTFORD, NY – Former WKTV news anchor, and now author, Bill Worden, was at Big Apple Music in New Hartford Saturday, signing copies of his book, "A Kansas Love Story". In the book, Worden not only discusses his career as a reporter and anchor, but also how a young lady in a Kansas Woolworth’s - Janna Broadbooks - became the love of his life.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Local WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday

LEE CENTER, NY – A local man celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. Friends and family of William Vaughn Sr., gathered at the Lee Center American Legion to celebrate the milestone. Vaughn is a World War II Veteran and quite the fiddle player. In 2006 he was inducted into the...
LEE CENTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy