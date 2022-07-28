Authorities continue search at site of possible drowning along Mohawk River

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Owner Larry Gookins says got to work and was just sitting down to read the paper when someone in a hooded shirt and mask came in with a gun and demanded money. Gookins believes the suspect, who knew exactly where he kept the cash, may be a former employee.

FRANKFORT, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO