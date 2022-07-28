Authorities continue search at site of possible drowning along Mohawk River

www.wktv.com
Boonville man charged with boating while intoxicated on Fourth Lake
A Boonville man is facing charges after police say he crashed a pontoon boat while intoxicated on Fourth Lake Sunday evening. Town of Webb and town of Inlet police were called to the lake near the entrance to the Third Lake channel around 7:45 p.m. after the boat overturned. Police...
Body of Utica man recovered after days of search and rescue
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police say the body of 42-year-old Musar Pwa was recovered Saturday morning after days of searching the Mohawk River. Wednesday evening police say a fisherman and his father saw Pwa go in the water and never resurface off Leland Ave. in Utica. They called 911 to report it a little before 6pm.
Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Owner Larry Gookins says got to work and was just sitting down to read the paper when someone in a hooded shirt and mask came in with a gun and demanded money. Gookins believes the suspect, who knew exactly where he kept the cash, may be a former employee.
Whitesboro encourages residents to "touch-a-truck"
WHITESBORO, NY – The Village of Whitesboro encouraged residents to come out and “touch-a-truck” Monday evening. The Whitesboro Farmers Market in conjunction with the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department hosted the event. It gave residents a chance to get an up-close and personal look at some of these...
Sheriff's Association provides summer camp experience for local kids.
ORISKANY, NY – Some happy campers boarded a bus Sunday morning at the Oneida County Sheriff’s office and headed off to the New York State Sheriffs’ Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. Each year, a dozen boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 are chosen...
Two sent to hospital after car accident in Lee
LEE, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s responded to a car accident in the town of Lee Saturday morning. Police were called to Lee Center Taber Road around 9:40 a.m. Police say 59-year-old Lisa Iglesias of Rome was traveling westbound on Lee Center Taberg Road when she approached a curve in the road, crossed the center line, and continued into the opposing lane.
Oneida County award $500K for ongoing efforts overdose prevention efforts
Oneida County is one of 15 counties across the country to receive grant funding from the National Association of County and City Health Officials to continue to combat the overdose crisis. The grant was awarded through the Implementing Overdose Response Strategies at the Local Level program, which supports the implementation...
Man arrested after refusing to leave town of Webb police station
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A man was arrested in the town of Webb late last week after authorities say he tried to get into the police station despite being ordered to leave. According to town of Webb police, 47-year-old Frank Schwab, of Lyons Falls, became belligerent when he was asked to leave, yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the police station.
Lewis County Drug Task Force makes arrest after meth found at home in Martinsburg
A Lewis County man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home on Route 26 in Martinsburg Monday morning. Following a 15-month investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, deputies and a K-9 unit searched the home of 29-year-old Tyler Moroughan around 5:30 a.m.
Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters
CLINTON, NY - The 9th annual Believe 271 Golf Tournament was held at the Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton Sunday. The tournament was renamed the Believe 271 Robert LeBuis Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Believe 271's past treasurer who passed away last July 31, 2021. Following a dedication and...
Rome Honor America Days parade returns
ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade. Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service...
Golf tournament raises money to support services provided by Abraham House
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held at Cedar Lake Golf Course on Monday to benefit the Abraham House, an organization that provides end-of-life care to the terminally ill. A total of 175 golfers participated in the event. Proceeds will help the Abraham House continue to provide existing...
CNY Ride for Kids raises funds for Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
DEERFIELD, NY – A picture-perfect day for the 25th annual CNY Ride for Kids. Approximately 175 motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the ride which raises funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The riders left the Deerfield fire station around 10:45 Sunday morning and headed up Route 12 to Old Forge for a chicken barbeque.
Former WKTV anchor signs copies of book at Big Apple
NEW HARTFORD, NY – Former WKTV news anchor, and now author, Bill Worden, was at Big Apple Music in New Hartford Saturday, signing copies of his book, "A Kansas Love Story". In the book, Worden not only discusses his career as a reporter and anchor, but also how a young lady in a Kansas Woolworth’s - Janna Broadbooks - became the love of his life.
Local WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday
LEE CENTER, NY – A local man celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. Friends and family of William Vaughn Sr., gathered at the Lee Center American Legion to celebrate the milestone. Vaughn is a World War II Veteran and quite the fiddle player. In 2006 he was inducted into the...
