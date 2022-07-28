Giants RB Saquon Barkley out to prove 'guy that they drafted is still here'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) participates in mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outsiders may never know for sure if New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen attempted to shop running back Saquon Barkley to any would-be buyers shortly after Schoen accepted the position. A report surfaced in March claiming the Giants could only get "a fourth-round pick" for Barkley after he missed the majority of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL and was then sidelined last fall with an ankle issue.

Neither Schoen nor first-year head coach Brian Daboll had anything to do with the Giants spending the second-overall pick of the 2018 draft on Barkley, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old ball-carrier who earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors spoke with media members Thursday about turning the figurative clock back to impress the likes of Schoen and Daboll.

"I just want to show the Giants that the guy that they drafted is still here," Barkley explained, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Across 13 games last season, Barkley accumulated 593 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He was asked Thursday about potentially putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Giants this fall if he proves by early November or December that he's reclaimed his best form and fitness.

"That's a great question. Like I said, you can't really focus about that stuff," he responded. "Honestly, that stuff is in the air and I know coming into Year 5 and coming into the option year — or whatever it's called, something like that — my thing is just, and I keep saying, if I keep taking care of the little things and God blessed me and nothing crazy happens, I think the rest will take care of itself. "I know where I'm at mentally. I know where I'm at physically. I know what I'm capable of doing. I've just got to focus on taking care of my mind, my mental and trying to be the best teammate I can be. And that is every single day and when the time comes it's going to pay off."

Depending on where the Giants are in the standings as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Schoen may look to ship a healthy and contributing Barkley to a contender before Halloween rather than sign him to any extension.