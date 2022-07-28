Watch: Trey Mancini hits inside-the-park HR in possible last home game as an Oriole

Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini (16) takes a curtain call following his two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Baltimore outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini may have played his final home game at Camden Yards as an Orioles player, and if so, he went out in style.

Mancini, 30, drove in two runs in the eighth inning to help secure a 3-0 win for the Orioles with the first inside-the-park home run of his career, thanks mostly to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe losing the ball in the sun.

Mancini has spent his entire career with the Orioles after getting drafted by the team in 2013. He missed the entire 2020 season due to colon cancer and was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.

Earlier this year, Mancini and the Orioles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.5 million deal. But with his long-term future not at all set, Mancini's days with Baltimore appear numbered.

On Tuesday, Mancini said that he'd treat upcoming games with the Orioles "like it's my last ones here."