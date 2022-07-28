ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Watch: Trey Mancini hits inside-the-park HR in possible last home game as an Oriole

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5FhB_0gwan5js00
Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini (16) takes a curtain call following his two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Baltimore outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini may have played his final home game at Camden Yards as an Orioles player, and if so, he went out in style.

Mancini, 30, drove in two runs in the eighth inning to help secure a 3-0 win for the Orioles with the first inside-the-park home run of his career, thanks mostly to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe losing the ball in the sun.

Mancini has spent his entire career with the Orioles after getting drafted by the team in 2013. He missed the entire 2020 season due to colon cancer and was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.

Earlier this year, Mancini and the Orioles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.5 million deal. But with his long-term future not at all set, Mancini's days with Baltimore appear numbered.

On Tuesday, Mancini said that he'd treat upcoming games with the Orioles "like it's my last ones here."

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Comeback Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy