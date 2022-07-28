Suspect’s family: Clayton County police mishandled crisis situation that left suspect, officer shot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Marcus Martin said his sister Aiyanah Pryor was having a mental crisis when she called police to say she was armed and wanted to harm herself.

“You don’t know what this woman is going through, and you just came in and jumped on her in her house. I’m not understanding,” said Martin.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Clayton County Thursday working to learn more about the incident that left Pyror and an officer injured.

Officer Demika Lloyd was sent to the house with paramedics early Thursday morning. Martin said when the police and paramedics arrived, his sister declined their assistance.

Officer Lloyd then came back and asked to speak with Pryor. Porch video shows the officer tackling Pryor and several shots are fired as they rolled on the ground.

“Additional officers did respond to the scene and found our officer injured from multiple gunshots behind the house,” Kevin Roberts with Clayton County Police said.

Police said 25-year-old Pryor jumped in her Jeep and drove to Southwest Atlanta, where she was confronted by Atlanta Police officers, who exchanged gunshots with her.

“As the officer approached, the suspect fired at least one shot at the officer. Our officers returned fire striking the female many multiple times,” Deputy police chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

The wounded officer was rushed into surgery at Grady Hospital and the woman accused of shooting her was taken to Wellstar Atlanta hospital.

Pryor’s brother and sister-in-law, Lashond Martin believe the police mishandled the crisis situation and from that mistakes were tragic.

“She didn’t have back up. She didn’t’ have any reinforcements. She didn’t have a person in her ear to say, ‘We shouldn’t handle this like this,’” Lashond said.

Both Pryor and Officer Lloyd are in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to police, who say they have not seen the Ring camera video and can’t comment on it.

