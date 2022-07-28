ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Edelstein Delivers a Runway Walk in Floral Maxi Dress & Platforms at the ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
 3 days ago
Star of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” Lisa Edelstein, hit the scene to take in the premiere of the hotly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles last night.

Lisa Edelstein — who’s also known for her roles in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Kominsky Method” and “House” — chose a multicolored floral-print maxi dress featuring black horizontal stripes and a pleated skirt, with a high neckline and a back cutout.

She accessorized the long-sleeved, carpet-skimming gown with gold and pearl-adorned jewelry, including dangly drop earrings and a bracelet, plus a black leather bag with a chain-embellished strap.

Sometime after the premiere, Edelstein took to Instagram to show off her modeling skills and a pair of black leather platform stompers. As she walked as if traversing a catwalk, she lifted her skirt slightly to give a glimpse of her tall boots. The actress, 56, also donned clear framed glasses in the short clip.

A quick scan of Edelstein’s Instagram reveals her taste for floral dresses and boots, as well as a love for last year’s Converse x Keith Haring collaboration . She dubbed the collab’s take on the Run Star Hike silhouette her “everything” in a recent post.

