Lisa Edelstein Delivers a Runway Walk in Floral Maxi Dress & Platforms at the ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Star of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” Lisa Edelstein, hit the scene to take in the premiere of the hotly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles last night.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Edelstein (@lisaedelstein)

Lisa Edelstein — who’s also known for her roles in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Kominsky Method” and “House” — chose a multicolored floral-print maxi dress featuring black horizontal stripes and a pleated skirt, with a high neckline and a back cutout.

She accessorized the long-sleeved, carpet-skimming gown with gold and pearl-adorned jewelry, including dangly drop earrings and a bracelet, plus a black leather bag with a chain-embellished strap.

Sometime after the premiere, Edelstein took to Instagram to show off her modeling skills and a pair of black leather platform stompers. As she walked as if traversing a catwalk, she lifted her skirt slightly to give a glimpse of her tall boots. The actress, 56, also donned clear framed glasses in the short clip.

A quick scan of Edelstein’s Instagram reveals her taste for floral dresses and boots, as well as a love for last year’s Converse x Keith Haring collaboration . She dubbed the collab’s take on the Run Star Hike silhouette her “everything” in a recent post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Edelstein (@lisaedelstein)