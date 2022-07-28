‘Book Club 2’ Lands Mother’s Day 2023 Release in Theaters

Focus Features’ Book Club 2 will open in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend in 2023, the specialty distributor said Thursday.

Endeavor Content financed and produced the sequel, which reunites Diane Keaton , Jane Fonda , Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen alongside Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

Bill Holderman returns to direct from a script he wrote with Eric Simms.

The follow-up movie sees the four female besties take their book club to Italy in hopes of re-creating the girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The original Book Club , released in 2018, grossed more than $104 million worldwide.

