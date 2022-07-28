Report shows that Lake Tahoe will fall below its natural rim this summer

TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s (TERC) Tahoe: State of the Lake Report shows that wildfires and climate change are causing dramatic changes to the worlds 16th deepest alpine lake.

The report is intended to inform nonscientists about factors affecting the health of Lake Tahoe. It also provides information for restoration and management decisions within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

According to the report, it showed that the amount of floating algae in the lake has increased by 300 percent over the last year, which is an all-time high annual value.

“Nearshore algal blooms are a growing threat, impacting areas of the lake where the greatest numbers of people congregate,” the report reads.

According to the report, the dominant alga was cyanobacteria Leptolyngbya , which favors high nitrogen levels present in wildfire smoke.

Decreased levels of rain has also caused drastic changes in the lake with an “almost certainty” that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer, according to the report.

The report reads that 2021 was the third driest year on record with less than half the long-term average precipitation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.