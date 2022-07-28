Help Children Of Domestic Abuse Survivors With School Supplies In East Texas

kicks105.com
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
Welcome This Beautiful Tiger To Lufkin, Texas
Today July 29th, 2022 is International Tiger Day. The Ellen Trout Zoo is celebrating by officially welcoming a new tiger to the zoo family. Arya, the Malayan Tiger, has already made an impact since her arrival. Arya is 8 years old and according to the Ellen Trout Zoo she has...
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Lufkin Police Hiring with Great Pay and Impressive Benefits
No doubt about it, working in law enforcement is one of the toughest jobs around. It can be very dangerous and put you in situations that break your heart. However, being a police officer can also be one of the most rewarding occupations. It also helps when the community and your city governance support you. That's exactly what makes working for the Lufkin Police Department so attractive.
Free Produce Distribution For Families In Lufkin, Texas
The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes its way to Lufkin again with its drive-thru produce distribution. It will be held outside the George H. Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 in Lufkin. Stop in Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 10 am to 12...
Barbie Doll Left At Diboll, Texas City Hall Has Some Fun
The staff at the Diboll City Hall is looking for the parent of a Barbie doll left in their lobby. After finding the doll, instead of just throwing it in a lost and found bin and not giving it a second thought, they decided to have some fun with it on their Facebook page.
Walmart Pickup Switches Sides In Lufkin, Texas
When you go to Walmart are you team left or team right? To be more clear, what side of the store do you go in on?. The grocery side is on the right and the general merchandise side is on the left if you are looking at the front of the building from the parking lot. Which side you go in is usually a matter of proximity to the items you came in for.
Lufkin Fire Department Responds to Fire at Dairy Queen
Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen. At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. They quickly knocked down the fire and are continuing to monitor hot spots in the building.
Night Closures Scheduled for a Busy Intersection in Lufkin, Texas
A busy Lufkin intersection is scheduled for some night work for the coming week that will have motorists seeking alternate routes to and from State Loop 287 and State Highway 94. Crews are scheduled to begin mill and inlay work at 8 pm Sunday on the northbound entrance ramp from...
Surreal French Acadian Style Home In Lufkin, Texas
After living on the outskirts of Lufkin a few times, I decided I really never wanted to move outside of Loop 287 in Lufkin. The proximity to work and shopping keeps the miles off of your car and makes trips to the store a breeze. Saying this home meets those...
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of Sally Beauty Supply in Lufkin, TX
An arrest has been made in last Friday's robbery that took place at the Sally Beauty Supply at 4505 South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The apprehension was made on Tuesday by the Corrigan Police Department. William Longpre, 44, has been identified as the man who allegedly robbed Sally Beauty Supply...
Fire Destroys Historic and Rumored Haunted House in Hudson, Texas
I've been spending a lot of time lately on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer Page. This is where you can get the latest updates on wildfires that are occurring throughout the state. I really started taking interest in the site when the Nelson Creek Fire near Trinity County burned nearly 2000 acres.
Angelina Arts Alliance Announces Rescheduled Kristin Chenoweth Performance In Lufkin, Texas
Kristin Chenoweth was originally scheduled to perform at the Angelina Arts Alliance season opener on September 3rd, 2022. Now Chenoweth's upcoming nuptials have caused the show to be rescheduled. The "Wicked" performer's show will now be on May 6th, 2023 at 7:30 pm on the Temple Theater stage. All of...
This House Is A Hot Tub Time Machine in Lufkin, Texas
I am all about living inside the loop in Lufkin, and I shared a bit about that on the last house. What if you want to have the best of both worlds?. Country living inside Loop 287 is possible and this house proves it. Located near the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at 2009 East Lufkin Avenue, this sprawling home has a lot to offer.
Two C.A.S.T. for Kids Events are Coming to Lake Sam Rayburn
Every weekend, fishing tournaments are happening at Lake Sam Rayburn. Some of the tourneys draw hundreds upon hundreds of anglers, such as the Sealy Big Bass Splash and High School Tournaments, while others may just draw a few dozen. Reeling in that big bass or watching the scale explode with a massive stringer will definitely put a big smile on your face. However, there's another type of fishing competition that goes above and beyond in bringing about feelings of elation and satisfaction.
Check Out This SFA Camp For Your Theatre Kids In Nacogdoches, Texas
If your kids don't know what to do with the rest of their summer, a theatre camp could be a great way to go. You might be apprehensive and not know exactly what to expect but set aside those thoughts. This could really unlock a passion for the stage within...
Spirit Halloween Store Will Return To Nacogdoches, Texas
Last year was the first year that Nacogdoches was haunted by a Spirit Halloween Store. In Lufkin it pops up somewhere every year, but last year was a first for Nacogdoches. The store did well enough to return again this year in the same location. It is located in the Northview shopping center on North Street.
Brookhollow House Fit For A Princess In Lufkin, Texas
Looking at the area and the price you wouldn't think that this house could give off a fairytale vibe. The huge columns and dual towers on the outside don't lie. This home is located at 1808 Juniper Lane in the Brookhollow Subdivision. This area has always been synonymous with upscale living in Lufkin.
True East Texas Living With This “Tiny Home” In Huntington, Texas
Living in Deep East Texas is all about what is available outside and not so much the inside. This place is all about outside spaces. Pull up to this property at 732 Hundnall Road in Huntington, Texas and you will be treated to a view of this amazing, sparkling blue, spring-fed, stocked pond with a wooden fishing dock. There are almost 8 acres to explore.
Area IX FFA Member Dies in Car Crash in Texas, Two Others Injured
According to a Facebook post from the Texas Area IX FFA, a chapter member from the Normangee, Texas FFA passed away in a car crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Madison County. Two other FFA members from the same school were injured in the one-vehicle accident. Officials with the...
