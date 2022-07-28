ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousins Says He’s ‘Not Too Concerned’ About GM’s Criticism

By Joseph Salvador
In an interview with USA Today, Minnesota’s GM said “the one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

While talking to reporters Thursday, Kirk Cousins addressed the comments Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made during an interview with USA Today Sports where he was critical of the quarterback . In the interview, he said “the one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

Adofo-Mensah added that the team had a “good quarterback” but said “we don’t have Tom Brady” and “we don’t have Pat(rick) Mahomes.” The new Vikings general manager was hired in January. It’s the first time he is serving in this role with an NFL team.

“I haven’t given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time,” Cousins said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert . “I’m not too concerned about it.”

Just last season, Cousins threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his 16 appearances. He was named to his third Pro Bowl but Minnesota missed out on the playoffs with a 8–9 record. Clearly, Adofo-Mensah is looking for a lot more.

“[The Super Bowl] is more likely to win if you have that quarterback,” Adofo-Mensah told USA Today Sports . “It’s very unlikely to have that quarterback.”

Despite the in-house criticism, Cousins doesn’t appeared bothered.

