Got a Neighborhood Concern: Head to La Mesa’s ‘National Night Out’ Aug. 2

La Mesa police. Photo by Chris Stone

La Mesa residents, it’s that time again to meet and greet local police and city officials on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for “National Night Out” in La Mesa.

Every August, La Mesa Neighborhood Watch groups organize fun and informative community events with neighbors and friends to promote crime prevention and strengthen police and community partnerships.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents in neighborhoods throughout La Mesa are invited to spend the evening outside with their neighbors and police.

While the traditional “lights on” and front porch vigils remain a part of NNO, activities have expanded to include various events such as block parties, pot lucks, and cookouts.

Members of the La Mesa Police Department and city officials will meet with groups to share information and field questions about neighborhood and city concerns.

The La Mesa Police Department will visit all community events registered with the department.