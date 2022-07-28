ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Got a Neighborhood Concern: Head to La Mesa’s ‘National Night Out’ Aug. 2

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFy3C_0gwahp1x00
La Mesa police. Photo by Chris Stone

La Mesa residents, it’s that time again to meet and greet local police and city officials on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for “National Night Out” in La Mesa.

Every August, La Mesa Neighborhood Watch groups organize fun and informative community events with neighbors and friends to promote crime prevention and strengthen police and community partnerships.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents in neighborhoods throughout La Mesa are invited to spend the evening outside with their neighbors and police.

While the traditional “lights on” and front porch vigils remain a part of NNO, activities have expanded to include various events such as block parties, pot lucks, and cookouts.

Members of the La Mesa Police Department and city officials will meet with groups to share information and field questions about neighborhood and city concerns.

The La Mesa Police Department will visit all community events registered with the department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday. Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Mesa, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Checkpoint in Mission Bay Nets Nine DUI Arrests

Police arrested nine motorists on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Mission Bay, authorities said Sunday. Nine vehicles were also impounded at the checkpoint, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department. The checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave. began at 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Police#N No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER

July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
CBS 8

Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods

POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy