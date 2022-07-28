ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Houston’s Public Works Head Chosen as San Diego’s New Chief Operating Officer

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFvSE_0gwahmd000
Eric K. Dargan. Photo courtesy of the mayor’s office

Following a nationwide search , Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday that he has chosen Texas public servant Eric K. Dargan to serve as the San Diego’s new chief operating officer.

Dargan, who currently serves as the chief operating officer of the Houston Public Works Department, has 20 years of experience at various levels in America’s fourth-largest city.

“Eric is a true public servant who is ready to tackle our big challenges from building more housing and addressing homelessness to fixing our city’s crumbling infrastructure,” said Gloria at a press conference.

Dargan will take over from Jay Goldstone, whom Mayor Gloria appointed as interim COO while the city conducted the search for a permanent COO.

“I’m honored to have been selected to help Mayor Todd Gloria carry out his big plans for this beautiful city,” Dargan said. “I have a genuine passion for tackling significant challenges and making municipal operations as effective as possible for the people they serve. I look forward to bringing that passion to the city of San Diego.”

An Arkansas native, Dargan earned his bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Prairie View A&M University in Texas. He went on to earn his masters of science in electrical engineering at Michigan State University in 1991.

Dargan began his professional career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he served as director of telephone installation and repair in the Houston Region. He served in the Army for 10 years — two years as a lieutenant on active duty and eight years in the National Guard — reaching the rank of captain and serving as company commander in the 136th Signal Corps.

The confirmation hearing for Dargan’s appointment as COO is scheduled for the City Council meeting on Sept. 12. If confirmed, Dargan will begin his service as COO on Nov. 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Longtime Poway OnStage Leader Passes Baton to New Executive Director

Poway OnStage has announced the appointment of Sharlene O’Keefe as executive director, replacing Michael Rennie, the organization’s long-time leader. O’Keefe, who assumed the role on July 1, will oversee operations at the 32-year-old arts nonprofit, including programming the annual Professional Performance Series at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts and guiding the organization’s Arts in Education Initiative.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
San Diego, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
Houston, TX
Government
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: How to Find a Good Child Care Provider

If you’re active in those Facebook moms groups, you’ve probably read plenty of horror stories about child care providers in the area. Most recently, in a group I’m a member of, a mother shared that her child was at an in-home daycare where the daycare owner would often work in her bathrobe! Some experiences are scarier — with stories about abuse, inadequate conditions and more. My heart breaks when I read about those stories. I’ve been fortunate to have my children at a wonderful provider in San Marcos (shoutout to Center for Children and Families!), but I sympathize with other parents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Times of San Diego

Judge Boots Suit Accusing Chargers Owner of Breaking Word by Moving Team to L.A.

A lawsuit alleging the National Football League violated its own relocation policies when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles was dismissed Friday by a San Diego judge. The suit filed on behalf of San Diego resident Ruth Henricks alleged that Chargers owner Dean Spanos “had already made up his mind to move the team to Los Angeles” by 2006, despite a 1997 public statement in which he said the team would remain in San Diego unless the franchise suffered “severe financial hardship.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Food Waste Can Worsen the Drought — Here’s How You Can Help

We depend on fresh water to survive, and there’s not that much to go around. California is in the midst of a historic drought, and in San Diego, we’re constantly told that we need to save water. We’ve heard a lot of these tips before: shorten your showers, “if it’s yellow, let it mellow,” don’t water your lawns, replace your garden with native plants. But with a drought of this scale, they might not be enough.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Operating Officer#Infrastructure#City Council#Politics Local#Coo
Times of San Diego

Developers Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Carlsbad with Plans for 248 Townhomes

A real estate investment firm and a home builder have acquired Marja Acres, a 20-acre parcel in Carlsbad that is set to become a mixed-use community. Ground has been broken at the site, purchased by IHP Capital Partners in Newport Beach and KB Home in Los Angeles. The project will include 248 three-story townhomes, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 46 units of affordable housing for adults 55 years of age and over.
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Army
Times of San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms, Forecast for San Diego County Through Monday

Monsoon moisture remains firmly in place Monday across San Diego County, and may fuel showers and thunderstorms with flash flooding possible, the National Weather Service said. “Scattered thunderstorms will continue for the mountains and deserts today from late morning into the evening with coverage more isolated for Tuesday as drying...
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy