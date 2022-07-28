ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassHealth extends postpartum health coverage to 12-months

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts can now extend MassHealth coverage from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the state’s request for the extension. The measure is part of the state’s efforts to improve postpartum health services for under-served residents, address health disparities and advance health equity for MassHealth members. The move is expected to help approximately 8,000 people a year continue with MassHealth coverage for a full year after pregnancy.

“Improving maternal health outcomes and healthcare access for pregnant and postpartum individuals across the state is a priority for the Administration,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.  “The collaboration with CMS supports our commitment to ensure equitable access to health care coverage and care for the families of Massachusetts.”

As a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, states were given the option to extend Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months post-pregnancy.

Massachusetts residents can apply for MassHealth coverage online or by calling MassHealth at 1-800-841-2900.

