Free summer meals for children begin Aug. 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank will be providing free meals for children ages 1-18 in Wichita and Haysville between Aug. 1 and the start of the new school year.

It is part of the national Summer Meal Program. The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children who may otherwise go without food during those times while school is out of session.

Each child will receive prepackaged “grab & go” meals of five breakfasts and five lunches on Monday, Aug. 1, and again on Monday, Aug. 8. Children must be present at the distribution locations in order to receive their meals.

The distributions will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Where Address Additional Info Oaklawn Activity Center

Sponsored by USDA 4904 S. Clifton Ave. Haysville United Methodist Church

Sponsored by USDA 601 E. Grand Ave. Aug. 8 only HumanKind Ministries 930 N. Market St. New Life Church 1156 N. Oliver Salvation Army at Goldenrod Park 1340 S. Pattie St. 2-4:30 p.m. both weeks Salvation Army at West Orchard 1910 S. Everett Urban League 2418 E. 9th St. West Heights United Methodist Church 745 N. Westlink Ave. Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center 2820 S. Roosevelt Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center 2700 N. Woodland Healthcore Clinic 2707 E. 21st St. Hilltop Urban Church 910 S. Bluffview Dr. Mercy Hill Church 2110 W. 45th St. S.

