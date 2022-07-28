Boy killed, 2 injured after rollover crash along 138 Freeway in Gorman

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured after a rollover crash along the 138 Freeway in Gorman Thursday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near 300th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Ford F-250 apparently failed to stay in his lane and drove off the paved roadway onto the dirt shoulder and through a dirt field, according to the CHP.

The truck continued into a barbed wire fence and eventually overturned.

The 13-year-old boy was ejected from the truck and suffered major injuries, CHP officials said. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, officials indicated.

A passerby stopped at the scene and began helping the victim before officers arrived. The first CHP officer to get to the scene then began life-saving measures, but the boy died at the scene.

An 11-year-old boy and the driver, a 41-year-old man, were flown to Northridge Hospital with moderate to major injuries, according to the CHP.

Both sides of the highway were closed amid the investigation.

No further details about the crash have been released.

