New Car Sales Tipped To Fall In July But Dealers Are Still Enjoying Record Profits

Xiaomi Facing Regulatory Delays In Launching Chinese EV Business
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is facing issues in making progress with its $10 billion automotive venture. Reports claim that Xiaomi has been speaking with officials from the National Development and Reform Commission in China but is facing difficulties in getting regulatory approval for its car project. Speaking with Bloomberg, a...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Rivian Laying Off 6% Of Its Workforce In Effort To Streamline Future Growth
The economic environment surrounding the world today is one of unease and Rivian is feeling the pressure to streamline its operation. Just about two weeks after we reported on a company-wide meeting that CEO RJ Scaringe had with the team as it cut 229 positions. Now, we’re finding out that 840 more employees are being laid off.
