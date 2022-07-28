Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.

