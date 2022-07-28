A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards. Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO