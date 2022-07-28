www.chronicleonline.com
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for stealing golf cart
On June 16, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received report of a stolen golf cart in Floral City. The victims are a snowbird couple from Michigan who are up north for the summer. A neighbor who watches their property while they’re away notified the couple that their golf cart had been stolen from their carport sometime during the night.
villages-news.com
Man riding bicycle without lights also unlawfully carrying two Social Security cards
A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards. Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.
leesburg-news.com
Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper from a Leesburg construction site. Leesburg police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 200 block of Lee Street after receiving a suspicious persons complaint. When officers arrived at the construction site they saw 37-year-old Willie Washington throwing pieces of metal out of a second story window. They also saw 38-year-old Gregory C. Bindner picking the metal up and loading it into his car, according to the arrest report.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver with illicit drug tucked in purse nabbed in Wildwood
A speeding driver was nabbed with an illicit drug tucked in her purse. Latasha Monique Wingster, 43, of Orlando, was driving a dark-colored Chevy passenger car which was traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
villages-news.com
Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee
An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox35orlando.com
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man, 18, hits, kills cyclist; charged with leaving scene of wreck
Inverness man, 18, hits, kills cyclist; charged with leaving scene of wreck. An 18-year-old Inverness man who hit a cyclist in the late night hours Sunday, July 31, and left the scene is now facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man facing federal prison time for amassing weapons during conflict with estranged wife
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 34-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill has pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction. If convicted, Bexley faces a maximum penalty...
villages-news.com
83-year-old Villager jailed after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use
An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use in violation of his probation. Donald Henderson Flowers of the Village of Sunset Pointe was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He had appeared in Sumter County Court earlier that day and was remanded to the jail.
alachuachronicle.com
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Pasco County teenager
An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
Tarpon Springs woman punches deputy because ‘she was bored’: affidavit
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs woman was charged after she attacked a Pinellas County deputy while in jail, according to an affidavit. Deputies said Jazmyne Cecilia Levesque, 23, was being moved to a pod Thursday when she punched a deputy in the face. The deputy was taken to a walk-in clinic for […]
Traffic Stop Leads To Deputy-Involved Shooting In Port Richey Overnight
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating an overnight deputy-involved shooting in Pasco County. According to investigators, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop after a suspicious vehicle was reported at the Rodeway Inn on US 19, just south of
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County, sheriff reach a welcomed compromise
BOCC green lights sheriff’s budget. The fireworks never materialized, and the exchange was amicable last week as the sheriff and the county commission discussed the proposed 2022-23 budget for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. It was good to see the level-headed and spirited back-and-forth between commissioners and Sheriff...
