Fairfield County – 62-Year-Old Female Dies from Motorcycle Crash

HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO