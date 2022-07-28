Fairfield County – 62-Year-Old Female Dies from Motorcycle Crash

www.sciotopost.com
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 159 and Jackson road around 9:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash has occurred in the intersection, with one person injured. Emergency crews are en route, please avoid the area.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Serious ATV Crash in North Pike County
Pike County – A serious two-vehicle crash has occurred around Peebles Ohio. According to early reports the crash involved an ATV and another vehicle, one person suffered a major head wound and is unresponsive. It is unknown if they are breathing at this time. Update: Medflight has been called...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man Runs from Sheriff who Has Warrant Arrest
Athens – Sheriff’s department gave foot chase when a man with warrants did not want to be caught. According to the Athens Sheriff’s department, deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville for a report of a male with active warrants that was seen in the area.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Inmate found dead in Orient prison cell
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the death of a prisoner at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. Initial reports say that 25-year-old Trevor Barr was discovered dead in his cell from an “apparent suicide”. Investigators have not disclosed the...
sciotopost.com
Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death
HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bishop Hill Road in Ross County around 8:00 a.m., after a 9-1-1 caller said a vehicle had wrecked into a nearby creek. According to initial reports, a passerby see the vehicle in the creek and immediately...
Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell. Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Bordeau, 26, was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on U.S. Route 33 near Bixby Road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and two other people are in serious condition following a crash on U.S. Route 33 in southeast Franklin County on Friday. The sheriff's office said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Bixby Road in Madison Township. A 1995 Nissan...
