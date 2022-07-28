ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on how to stay safe from targeted violence

By Mackenzie Mislan, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A presentation — under the Rochester TRENDS series — was held at the Strong Museum on Thursday called “Taking Action Against Targeted Violence.”

The presentation was held by officials from ROC TAC and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the presentation is to help local businesses prepare to keep their employees and organizations safe from targeted violence.

The presentation allowed Monroe County deputies to have a discussion with the community about how to protect their area from gun violence and get ahead of possible crimes — including threats from social media.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt in our community. Whether it’s targeted violence or halted violence, we should always be working on the prevention side of anything,” said Sheriff Todd Baxter. “But in this case, we’re talking mass casualties, mass murders, or incidents. We’re talking shocking to communities. We’re talking about destruction. You know, anything we can do to prevent those. “

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hopes other communities across New York will steal the idea of ROC TAC to use for their own violence prevention purposes.

Comments / 9

Game Changer 101
3d ago

So what are Y'all Supposed to Do??? isn't that's what Tax Payers Dollars go? to Fund the Police 🚓🚨??? Y'all Want the General Public to be Safe Then Pass Stand your Ground Law in New York!

Reply(1)
7
Gail Appleton
2d ago

I know how to take action, vote the Democrats out and some Republicans in!! Vote RED for law and order.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
3
 

