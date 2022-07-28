Free concert open for Manhattan healthcare workers

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Ascension Via Christi Hospital and Meadowlark will host a free concert for all Manhattan-area healthcare workers and their families next month.

The concert will be at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m and will feature a performance by the Manhattan-based band Crosswinds. Crosswinds was first organized in 1978 and will be inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame before the end of this month.

The intention behind the free concert is to give healthcare workers some relief and a way to have fun while many health organizations continue to navigate challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen the exhaustion and the burnout amongst workers in the healthcare industry,” said Sarah Duggan, a spokeswoman for Meadowlark. “It is important to create and support opportunities to show appreciation to these valuable professionals.”

Meadowlark is a not-for-profit retirement community founded in 1980 by a group of local citizens and churches that now provides living accommodations, post-acute care, home health care and outreach programs focused on memory support and Parkinson’s disease. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is a hospital serving northeast Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.