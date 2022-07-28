'I have nothing to hide': What Alex Palou said about lawsuit with Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, who is in the midst of a lawsuit with Chip Ganassi Racing involving his contract, addressed the media at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday afternoon. Here's what he had to say:

DoyelIndyCar’s biggest names laughing at Alex Palou as his career hangs in the balance

Alex Palou on his mindset trying to compete while dealing with a lawsuit:

"There's been better weekends that you go to. But to be honest, it didn't really change much from Toronto. Yeah, now, there's lawsuits involved. But to be honest, I think that was already written since that day or that weekend. So it didn't change much from Toronto. I wish it was, obviously, better and I didn't have 15 cameras pointing at me now. But I cannot change it."

Alex Palou on his relationship with his teammates while preparing for Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

"It's all the same as how we work and stuff, at least it's been like that the past two weekends, and the preparation as well. Yesterday with the simulator, we did the prep as normal. We didn't talk too much about what we were doing, just trying to get the cars better as possible for this weekend for not only me, but for everybody. I think the best interest for the team is that we can get four cars in the top four. They are working as they were before on my car. ... Obviously, there's a bit more noise than a normal driver would get. But you get as ready as possible. It is what it is and it’s part of the job. I just try and do the best I can."

How Alex Palou found out about the lawsuit:

"I found out that the night before you guys did. It was through my lawyers. They got it. I got the papers afterwards."

Alex Palou on his initial reaction to the lawsuit:

"To be honest, I was ready for it. Everything exploded before Toronto, and from that moment, I knew it was going to come. I didn't know if it was going to come in three days or two weeks."

Alex Palou on if he has any regrets about how the situation has been handled:

"I always want to keep everybody happy and not to create a mess. But I cannot change stuff."

Alex Palou on his lawyer's statement that "We are disappointed that Chip Ganassi Racing would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula One":

"I'm not going to comment on that. What the lawyer said, and also what I said in my previous tweets, is what I believe."

Alex Palou on the potential of dealing with legal proceedings during IndyCar season:

"I understand it. It's not something where you say, ‘OK guys, in four months, we're gonna start everything. So obviously it's not the best moment for the championship because we have a lot of races back to back and it's going to end quick and we are fighting for this championship. But at the same time, I understand it has to be done quickly."

Alex Palou on whether he has spoken with Chip Ganassi:

"Not recently. He was not in Iowa. I don't know if he's going to be here this weekend."

Alex Palou on concerns about his image being tarnished:

"Not really. Sure, there's opinions and opinions. But at the end of the day, the only people that know the truth, it’s my people, and obviously Ganassi’s people. But the rest, they can have an opinion, but they don't really know the facts. Once everything resolves, people are gonna have another opinion, or they're gonna keep the same one. I'm not afraid of people thinking that I'm a monster for being in the middle of this because at the end of the day, they don't really know what's going on."

Alex Palou on how his team has handled the situation:

"I have people that have been around with me for a long time. I know they care about me, and they'll do everything that’s in the best interest for my career."

Alex Palou on if he can still win the series championship:

"Yeah. It's tough with my performance in Iowa on Sunday. We’re 60-something points behind. It's a lot of points, but at the same time, we stopped Pato (O’Ward) from having two good races. Everybody was calling him out, and now suddenly he's part of the deal. Especially with the races and tracks we have left, I think it's more my style. I knew that Iowa was probably the worst place for me, especially going back to back. We didn't do the job I said I wanted to do which was two top-10s. We failed on that. But we were super strong here on qualifying and then did a mistake on the race."

Alex Palou on Formula 1 aspirations:

"Everybody wants to. ... I think everybody’s talents here in IndyCar or any other series would translate to it, I have no doubt."

Alex Palou on why he's addressing the issue:

"I have nothing to hide. I like to explain as much as I can because as you can understand there's legal things going around and you cannot really see everything so I like to give you guys as much as I can."