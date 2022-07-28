Jerome Powell’s Millions Didn't Come From His Role as Fed Chair

marketrealist.com
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
CNBC
The Fed could surprise markets by sounding even more aggressive as economy teeters
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point Wednesday afternoon, its second hike in a row of that size. Investors will be looking for guidance from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on what the central bank may do at its September meeting, but he is likely to be vague and leave options open.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The dollar could crash from 20-year highs if the Fed pauses rate hikes in a weak economy, says top economist
In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002. But a shift by the Fed away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would send the dollar lower, economist Barry Eichengreen said. The idea that inflation will remain in the high...
Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman sees the Fed keeping rates higher for longer as inflation poses biggest threat to economy
The Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation, Bill Ackman says. The billionaire investor tweeted Tuesday that the central bank will be open to a terminal rate above 3.4%. "Inflation has become imbedded in the economy and is front of mind for every American," he...
Don’t Let the 5th Stimulus Check Talks Confuse You
Recession worries have many Americans hoping for more assistance from the government. Will there be fourth and fifth stimulus checks in 2022?. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, Washington issued three rounds of economic relief payments to millions of American households. The first round was for $1,200, the second was $600, and the third was $1,400. Whereas the payments from Washington have stopped, many households are still struggling financially and falling into debt.
Opinion: Biden is on the verge of a huge political victory
Julian Zelizer writes that the agreement on health care, climate change and taxes, along with the passage of the CHIPS bill, vindicates President Joe Biden's belief in governing the old fashioned way.
Will Interest Rates Continue to Rise After Fed Meeting This Week?
The Federal Reserve’s July meeting begins on July 26 and will run until the next day. So far, the Fed has met four times in 2022 and has raised rates in the last three meetings, including the 75-basis point rate hike in June. Will interest rates continue to rise after the Fed meeting this week?
Hard times ahead: How Biden and the Fed are driving America into a recession
There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels. The bad news is that inflation will slow because the Federal Reserve is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce an economic recession and further stock market losses.
Fed jacks rates again, Powell vows no surrender in inflation battle
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would not flinch in its battle against the most intense breakout of inflation in the United States since the 1980s even if that means a "sustained period" of economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.
Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove
(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Is Shrinking. the Fed's Rate Hikes May Have Only Just Begun to Bite
(Reuters) - The U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 2.25%-2.50% in an effort to slow growth and ease price pressures. The report...
AOL Corp
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
The dollar is closing in on its biggest monthly loss against the yen in 2 years, even as the Fed hikes interest rates aggressively
The yen is on track for its largest monthly gain against the dollar in two years. The dollar has slipped 1.75% month-to-date against the Japanese currency. The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates aggressively, but the Bank of Japan is taking a more dovish approach to controlling inflation. The Japanese...
Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq jumped more than 4% on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Makes Surprise Climb As Fed Discloses 0.75 Point Rate Bump
Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have been in a festive mood in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, sending both Bitcoin and Ethereum climbing in prices. The Fed’s announcement has sent Bitcoin’s price up by 5%. As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading...
