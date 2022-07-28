ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Powell’s Millions Didn't Come From His Role as Fed Chair

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Don’t Let the 5th Stimulus Check Talks Confuse You

Recession worries have many Americans hoping for more assistance from the government. Will there be fourth and fifth stimulus checks in 2022?. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic impact, Washington issued three rounds of economic relief payments to millions of American households. The first round was for $1,200, the second was $600, and the third was $1,400. Whereas the payments from Washington have stopped, many households are still struggling financially and falling into debt.
Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove

(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike

(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
Bitcoin Makes Surprise Climb As Fed Discloses 0.75 Point Rate Bump

Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have been in a festive mood in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, sending both Bitcoin and Ethereum climbing in prices. The Fed’s announcement has sent Bitcoin’s price up by 5%. As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading...
