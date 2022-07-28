Impromptu police escort for Reid Mason at district court was not authorized, police say

BARNSTABLE — A Barnstable police officer who on Wednesday escorted the son of state police Superintendent Christopher Mason from a Barnstable District Court arraignment to his car was not authorized to do so.

Reid Mason, of West Barnstable, and his lawyer Peter Lloyd were escorted out of the courthouse by Barnstable Patrol Officer John York after Mason pleaded not guilty to five charges of improper weapons storage.

York walked between Mason and Lloyd and a small group of reporters, keeping his arm out toward the reporters and escorting the two men to their cars.

According to Barnstable police Lieutenant Mark Mellyn, there were no plans for a police escort for anyone at the courthouse on Wednesday, and it is not typical for an officer to escort someone from the courthouse to their car.

"It does sometimes occur in situations in which there may be a threat to a victim or witness and their safety is a concern, however, in general the police do not escort people from the courthouse to their vehicle," Mellyn said in an email to the Times.

A police sergeant at the courthouse on Wednesday said the officer present was there to help with crowd control if needed. The police department wanted to be prepared for a large media appearance, but was not instructed to escort Mason to his car, the sergeant said.

Charged with improper weapons storage

Mason was charged with five counts of improper weapons storage on Wednesday in relation to an incident in February where two officers allegedly found him slumped over the driver's side of his car in a Hyannis parking lot with five firearms on the passenger seat beside him.

Mason pleaded not guilty to all five charges and was released on personal recognizance with the condition that he not possess any firearms without a firearm identification card. According to court documents, Mason's license to carry a firearm has been suspended due of the investigation.

Mason worked for the Truro Fire Department since 2019 and completed the required coursework to become a paramedic. He was suspended without pay due to the firearms investigation.

The judge and prosecutor for the case are not from the Cape and Islands. Judge Daniel O'Malley from Stoughton District Court read the charges on Wednesday and prosecutor Gabrielle Foote-Clark from the Essex County District Attorney's Office represented the commonwealth.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Barnstable District Court.

