Tennessee Titans' Robert Woods sets clear goal: 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods said Thursday his “biggest objective” is to be ready for Week 1.

Acquired in a March trade from the Los Angeles Rams, the 30-year-old Woods is the Titans’ No. 1 receiver on paper with star A.J. Brown gone. But he’s been working his way back from a torn left ACL, which he suffered in November, and it’s been unclear when he’ll be 100%.

Progress has been visible through two days of training camp though, with Woods no longer wearing a knee brace. He said he’s been able to train without it since the offseason program.

“My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1," Woods said. "If coach asks me to go out there (in the preseason), I’ll be ready to go. But really, it’s just being ready for Week 1.”

Apart from live reps during practice, Woods has been able to work on the timing and nuances of his routes with quarterback Ryan Tannehill during special teams periods.

“It’s more so just go and push it,” Woods said of trusting his left knee. “It’s strong enough. It’s repaired. It’s healed. It’s more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

RIC FLAIR MAKES APPEARANCE:At Tennessee Titans practice, Ric Flair says his favorite NFL player is Derrick Henry

DAY 2 OF TITANS TRAINING CAMP:After foot injury, here's what Derrick Henry is doing at Tennessee Titans training camp

JEFFERY SIMMONS:Jeffery Simmons isn't here for your Aaron Donald comparisons — but at least he's here | Estes

The veteran also spoke on the progress of first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who had a promising first day of training camp Wednesday after battling asthma and conditioning concerns in the spring.

“Being on the field was a big (thing) for him and for us and for everybody really,” Woods said. “Just him being able to showcase his talents. Being able to make plays on Day 1. Showcase his speed, his size. He’s going to be a big player for us. Really, (we) just need him to be available.”

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.