Struggling electric vehicle maker Rivian lays off more than 800 workers

www.cbsnews.com
I'm awake
2d ago
People can barely afford to just get by with this highest inflation in 40 years thanks to Biden and Democrats. Who’s going to go out and buy a $60000 electric vehicle
Reply(3)
5
Michael Taylor
2d ago
Not to mention disposal of the hazards. I think we're 5-10 years before they could be viable to support being the major mode of transportation.
Reply(1)
4
Kenneth Doran
18h ago
WHAT????? Didn't they get the memo that Glorified golf carts are the future? and that the future is NOW???? LMAOROTF 🤪😜😂🤣😆😃😁
Reply
2
Comments / 19