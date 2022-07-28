ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for the 1M Project from Shon Cook and Scherdel Sales and Technology

muskegonchannel.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
muskegonchannel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muskegonchannel.com

Haunted Muskegon - Author Marie Cisneros Shares Our Haunts With the World

We're an old city on the rebound. We're a city steeped in tradition and change and we're a city that's tough as nails. Quit doesn't even get mentioned around here. From the investigations that Marie Cisneros has undertaken too, quit might just not mean in life either in Muskegon. She's dug deep and found 13 places in and around Muskegon notable enough to get her first book published by The History Press.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Muskegon, MI
Business
City
Muskegon, MI
buzznicked.com

Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside

I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
WAYLAND, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Party in the Park Week 6 - Pay it Forward Animal Outreach Benefits

Parties in the Park! Muskegon's way of turning a beer tent into a fundraiser! It's been going on for decades and it's an all encompassing evening of fun for all ages! We've been so happy to share the story of what the purpose of the party is for this season because it's really a model for any other city to follow anywhere else in the world. Find a few of the non profits in the area. Find a few sponsors that can help off set the costs of bands and infrastructure to put on a party. Find some food trucks and a sound guy and BOOM!
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
FOREST HILLS, MI
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy