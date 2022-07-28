Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for the 1M Project from Shon Cook and Scherdel Sales and Technology

muskegonchannel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
Related
muskegonchannel.com
Haunted Muskegon - Author Marie Cisneros Shares Our Haunts With the World
We're an old city on the rebound. We're a city steeped in tradition and change and we're a city that's tough as nails. Quit doesn't even get mentioned around here. From the investigations that Marie Cisneros has undertaken too, quit might just not mean in life either in Muskegon. She's dug deep and found 13 places in and around Muskegon notable enough to get her first book published by The History Press.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buzznicked.com
Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside
I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
muskegonchannel.com
Party in the Park Week 6 - Pay it Forward Animal Outreach Benefits
Parties in the Park! Muskegon's way of turning a beer tent into a fundraiser! It's been going on for decades and it's an all encompassing evening of fun for all ages! We've been so happy to share the story of what the purpose of the party is for this season because it's really a model for any other city to follow anywhere else in the world. Find a few of the non profits in the area. Find a few sponsors that can help off set the costs of bands and infrastructure to put on a party. Find some food trucks and a sound guy and BOOM!
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
'They're for everyone': Food outlets in West Michigan gaining major popularity during inflation
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Inflation is still on the rise and the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates another 3/4 of a percentage point to try and bring it under control. But the average American family is paying an extra $500 a month due to inflation. That's why places like...
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons
Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MELT Gourmet Sandwiches are hand-crafted with bold flavors
MUSKEGON, MI - Offering various gourmet takes on everyday sandwiches and sides, MELT Gourmet Sandwiches has become a popular food truck spot in the Muskegon area. Owners Anthony Miller and his fiancé Rachael Hill opened the business over Memorial Day weekend inside the Western Market chalets, 307 W Western Ave Suite A.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0