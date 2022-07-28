Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for the 1M Project from Shon Cook and Scherdel Sales and Technology

Parties in the Park! Muskegon's way of turning a beer tent into a fundraiser! It's been going on for decades and it's an all encompassing evening of fun for all ages! We've been so happy to share the story of what the purpose of the party is for this season because it's really a model for any other city to follow anywhere else in the world. Find a few of the non profits in the area. Find a few sponsors that can help off set the costs of bands and infrastructure to put on a party. Find some food trucks and a sound guy and BOOM!

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO