Theater Review: Treat the kids to ‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’ at the Engeman

Last two chances to see ‘Puss-In-Boots’ at Theatre Three
Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for one of its last two performances of “Puss-In-Boots,” a hilarious musical re-telling of a boy and his ingenious feline on July 29 and July 30 at 11 a.m. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
Kids Korner: July 30 to Aug. 4, 2022
Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Mid-Tide Splash for children ages 6 and up on July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Get ready to get wet! Participants will go down to the marsh to seine, collect, and identify animals that make this unique brackish water environment their home! Make sure you wear water shoes and clothing that’s good for water. $4 per person. To register please visit Eventbrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.
eastendbeacon.com
“Shrew” comes to Riverhead & Greenport
Northeast Stage presents “The Taming of the Shrew” in Shakespeare in the Park at East End Arts, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead on July 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. and then again at Greenport’s Mitchell Park, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5 through 7 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit northeaststage.org.
46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's wraps up in Glen Cove
Families gathered for some fun, food and rides at the 46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's in Glen Cove, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Dogs delight during inaugural Port Paws festival
Not even the sweltering heat could slow down the dogs during the inaugural Port Paws Dog Festival held over last weekend, July 23-24. The event, which took place on the Joe Erland Field on Caroline Avenue in Port Jefferson, was held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs from all around Long Island came to compete in multiple events, including dock diving and maze running.
longisland.com
Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport
If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
fireislandnews.com
The Great South Bay Music Festival Knows How to Rock
Music festivals have been known to mark a generation. They capture a moment. Whether they be nostalgic or modern, the experience of a music festival is one that can bring people together and live in their memory for years to come. We all know about them…Woodstock, Bonnaroo and Burning Man, to name some of the big ones. Oh, and we can’t forget about Coachella (whether you love or hate it, it’s a pop culture staple).
Theatre Three hosts food and personal care items drive July 31
Theatre Three will host a food and personal care items drive on Sunday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
Comsewogue Public Library to host book launch of ‘Below the Ocean’ July 28
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker has self-published a children’s picture book on ocean pollution titled Below the Ocean: Keeping Our Sea Friends Safe. The book targets young children ages 2-10 years and provides an engaging story about a young seal and her encounters with ocean pollution. “Having raised 3...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Former staff members, patients fondly remember Dr. Albert Adler
For nearly half a century, Dr. Albert Adler worked as a pediatrician in Smithtown, most of those years in his office located downstairs from his home on Teapot Lane. After his passing on July 14, at 94, those who knew him are remembering him affectionately. Many in the town remember...
greaterlongisland.com
Long Island lynx now known as Leonardo De Catprio
The Long Island lynx has a name. Chilling and relaxing these days at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, the exotic cat captured prowling around in a Central Islip neighborhood on Wednesday, July 27, is now being called Leonardo De Catprio — or Leo for short — by staffers there.
northforker.com
Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY
Northforker will be filling the tent outside The Barn at RG|NY Thursday for the first Northforker’s Best of the North Fork event. Get your ticket now before they run out. Northforker is celebrating the Best of the North Fork and there’s still room for you to join in on the fun.
Herald Community Newspapers
A new princi-‘pal’ named for Lawrence Elementary School
There is a new princi-“pal” in Lawrence Elementary School. Jacqueline Beckmann was appointed by the Board of Education at its July 12 meeting to succeed Rina Beach as the educational leader of the school at the district’s Broadway Campus in Lawrence. Beckmann served as assistant principal of...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center needs $1 million to permanently reopen
The Boulton Center in downtown Bay Shore has been closed since the start of the pandemic. The YMCA, which owns the venue, is hoping that the theater still has life.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Catch a performance of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ this weekend
Ursula is just dying to see you in her lair this weekend! Join the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown for the final performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” on Saturday, July 23 or Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Based on one...
Children’s Book Council nominates local author for two prestigious 2022 Kids Choice Awards
Voting for the 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards is now underway with Long Island author Jerry Mikorenda in the running in two prestigious categories. The Northport author’s teen novel The Whaler’s Daughter was nominated in the Favorite Character Crush category for the character of Figgie, and himself for Best Stellar Storyteller.
Harborfields Library hosts outdoor concert by The Liverpool Shuffle July 27
Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn hosts an outdoor concert by Beatles tribute band The Liverpool Shuffle on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. Originally formed in 2003 by Joe Refano, (formerly of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and Micky Dolenz’ Monkees Band), The Liverpool Shuffle brings together veterans of the New York Music Scene with a combined 200 years of musical experience between them. They are all avowed BEATLEMANIACS and it shows! The Liverpool Shuffle provides a fun, entertaining LIVE BEATLE SHOW with a real emphasis on the music. They play it the way The Beatles did!
