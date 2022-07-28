ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Man wanted in Muscogee County child molestation case arrested in Russell County

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIETt_0gwaT3TE00

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A man wanted on child molestation charges in Muscogee County has been arrested in Russell County. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Joseph Tillis, 38, was arrested in Russell County by the RCSO, the Muscogee County Sheriff Office, and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as a Fugitive From Justice in connection to charges in Muscogee County.

Tillis has been charged with Child Molestation and Sodomy in Muscogee County. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022.

Other details are not available at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EDFH_0gwaT3TE00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Russell County, AL
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Violent Crime#Rcso#Fugitive Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy