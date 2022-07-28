ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Portwood Speaks Out After Judge's Ruling Giving Custody of Son, 4, to Ex Andrew Glennon

 3 days ago
Jilly
3d ago

Congrats, Andrew!!!! It’s refreshing to see a dad stand up for his child. Having a manipulative woman who thinks she’s right about everything & takes no blame for her actions will help your son out in the long run. The best part of this, is your son will have no recollection of this happening! Unlike her poor daughter!

Reply
26
carol pacheco
3d ago

I think Amber should just make it right within herself. these continue anger out bursts with her past relationships and how violent it is could be the issue especially if the children was around. I feel that it is in the best interest of the children that they are with their dads. And I hope their dads become supportive and help Amber with whatever she is going through.(if she allows you to) Remember Amber is your children's mother. 🙏 for you all.

Reply
18
Katherine Francis
1d ago

You didn’t mother your daughter, and you where arrest for domestic abuse, and you think you’re a better parent then Andrew? Stop it girl, just try not to victimize yourself, it’s not flying.

Reply
18
 

