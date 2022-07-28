Ruffed grouse counts up unexpectedly from last year

740thefan.com
Gummies, chews part of medical cannabis program starting Monday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gummies and chews are available starting Monday as part of Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis Chris Tholkes says the new products are especially beneficial for patients who need more extended coverage from their medications. He says they would typically offer a tablet or a capsule to those patients, but some of them have difficulty swallowing.
Minnesota sharing in two opioid settlements
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than $2.4 billion. A coalition of states just announced...
North Dakota PSC chair pleased with planned power grid upgrades
BISMARCK, ND (Prairie Public Radio) – The operator of the power grid serving 15 states and Manitoba has announced it has okayed $10 billion in investments in electrical transmission. The chairman of the North Dakota Public Service Commission called that announcement good news for North Dakota. “There’s a lot...
