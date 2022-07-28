ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham crash sends one to hospital

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police said one person was hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they were dispatched to a crash around 12:15 p.m. on July 26. They stated the crash happened at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson.

According to their investigation, officers indicated a man was driving his vehicle when he hit an Effingham woman’s car.

The man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition. He was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device, said officers.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

