Harmful bacteria prompts no-swim warning for 7 Sarasota-area beaches, including Siesta Key

A no-swim advisory has been issued for seven Sarasota County beaches, including Siesta Key Beach, due to high levels of bacteria in the water, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County announced Thursday afternoon.

The following beaches are affected:

Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway

Siesta Key Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

Manasota Key

“The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no swim advisories advisory in place,” the health department said in a news release. The advisory is in place until further notice.

The harmful organism that was found in excess amounts offshore of the Sarasota County beaches is enterococcus bacteria. The bacteria is found in human and animal waste and sewage.

Water carrying the bacteria can make people sick if swallowed. The risk is higher for children, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals, health officials say. The bacteria can also cause infections or rashes upon contact with cuts, sores or wounds.

No sewage spills have been reported within a mile of the impacted beaches in the last two weeks, the health department said, and officials say they have pinpointed a likely “natural” cause of the elevated bacteria levels.

A response team investigating the source of the bacteria “observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline,” the health department said. “Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, significant rainfall amounts may be contributing to the higher bacteria levels by washing accumulated pollutants from the land surface into waterways.”

New samples were collected on Thursday, the health department said. Results are expected Friday afternoon.