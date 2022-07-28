Blood drawn from Candace Higar shortly after her 2018 traffic arrest in Baraboo came up positive for methamphetamine: 98 nanograms per milliliter, well above the 10 ng/mL at which the substance is considered detectable by the lab that ran the blood test. Higar and her attorney, Andrew Martinez, never disputed...

BARABOO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO