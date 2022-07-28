www.voiceofalexandria.com
New laws taking effect Monday in Minnesota
The following is a list of select new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that take effect Aug. 1, 2022. Summaries of all laws passed by the 2022 Legislature are available online from nonpartisan House Public Information Services at http://www.house.mn/newlaws/search/2022. The state House of Representatives provided this listing. Business...
Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
Blood drawn from Candace Higar shortly after her 2018 traffic arrest in Baraboo came up positive for methamphetamine: 98 nanograms per milliliter, well above the 10 ng/mL at which the substance is considered detectable by the lab that ran the blood test. Higar and her attorney, Andrew Martinez, never disputed...
Highest paying jobs in St. Cloud that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
