ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – July 28, 2022

By Captain Brett Taylor
onthewater.com
 4 days ago
www.onthewater.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
phillyvoice.com

Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach

Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
LONGPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?

Did a mysterious backyard discovery in southern New Jersey have its origins in the vast realms of outer space?. That’s the buzz in a quiet neighborhood in Cape May County, where an 8-year-old boy playing with a metal detector outside his home found a small, black, rock-like object that resembles a meteorite fragment.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fishing#Bass Fishing#Local Life#Travel Beach#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hook House Bait Tackle
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
LehighValleyLive.com

P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies

We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

The Ultimate South Jersey Summer Pizza Guide

South Jersey has some great pizza options and while it may not have its own signature style, there are a ton of great options at the beach, boardwalk, and all over the area. From Brigantine and Atlantic City, out to Hammonton, to Ocean City, and down to Cape May, there’s pizza here for every homegrown local or transplant to consume and enjoy!
CAPE MAY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA

Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
BRIGANTINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy