Connecticut Fishing Report- July 28, 2022

Noted Secret Landmark ‘The Charter Oak’ Fell 166 Years Ago
Way back in 1856, in August, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, from local legend earned the nickname "The Charter Oak", had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
WILD VIDEO: Bear breaks into a home in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowners said that the bear rummaged through their freezer in the garage before entering the home on Walker Lane on Sunday. The homeowners were able to scare the bear out of the house […]
Connecticut DEEP: Elevated fire danger amid stage 2 drought conditions
Following Gov. Lamont’s announcement of stage 2 drought conditions, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents to be cautious around campfires, bonfires and firepits this weekend.
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Lawlor belts two homers to lead Fairfield American Little League to Metro Regional in Bristol
EAST LYME — Fairfield American Little League baseball manager Matt Lawlor has always preached patience to his team. “Patience is important in this game,” Lawlor said. “I tell my players if you don’t get them (opposing pitchers) the first time, you will get them the second time or third time.”
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the man who died was from Connecticut. The New Hampshire Conservation Officer confirmed that the man who died was from Missouri. CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker’s body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the […]
Face the Facts: How to Reduce Wrong-Way Crashes in Conn.
This is already the deadliest year on record for wrong-way crashes in Connecticut. Eric Jackson, the Director of the Transportation Safety Research Center, joins Mike Hydeck to discuss a common factor in most of these crashes and what the state is doing to reduce them. Mike Hydeck: This year in...
Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
DEEP: Conservation police rescue fox caught in tire, hawk trapped in fishing lure
The state’s Environmental Conservation Police rescued a fox stuck in an old car tire and a hawk trapped in a fishing lure this weekend, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. In the first of two calls, conservation officers responded to an area in the northwestern...
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional restaurant chains
Whether its a grinder from Nardelli’s or a hearty Italian meal from Bertucci’s, there are restaurant chains in the Northeast with food that you simply can’t get anywhere else. Though some local chains, such as Subway, have gone global, there are many that have stuck to their roots and continue to only cater to customers in Connecticut, New England and tri-state area.
CT Lottery Warns of Scam Where Person Poses as Mega Millions Representative
The CT Lottery is warning about a recent scam where someone poses as a Mega Millions representative and asks for sensitive information. Officials said the scammers are calling Connecticut residents and are telling them that they won a prize. During the call, the scammer asks for the resident's social security number.
Highway To Hell If I Know? 5 Connecticut Roads That Lead No Place
Let's face it, abandoned places are creepy and always pretty high up on the cool meter. We are captivated by abandoned houses, mansions, buildings, churches, hospitals, and the always entertaining abandoned asylum. But, what about abandoned or deserted roads? Yes indeed, Connecticut has those too. It wasn't long until I...
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
COCORD, NH — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain, authorities said. A group of hikers found the 66-year-old man unconscious and not breathing...
Capitol Report: Klondike retiring Choco Taco, Murphy gets involved
(WTNH) – It’s pretty amazing when you think about what gets people all riled up. Case in point? The discontinuation of the Choco Taco. After 40-plus years, the Klondike ice cream treat is headed for that giant freezer in the sky. Klondike says it’s time. That decision...
