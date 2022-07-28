Cape Cod Fishing Report- July 28, 2022

www.onthewater.com
Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard
Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. The morning began...
Sharks like to summer in Cape Cod too: Nantucket feeding frenzy caught on video
Just like tourists who seek warm waters this time of year, sharks like to summer in Cape Cod. Shark sightings along the New England coastline are a common summertime occurrence – Jaws, after all, is set in Martha’s Vineyard – but there has been a recent uptick.
Five shark sightings Tuesday on Cape Cod
After a busy weekend that saw 12 shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod between Saturday and Sunday, the sightings continued early this week. The Sharktivity app reported five sightings Tuesday between 10:54 a.m. and 1:44 p.m. There were two sightings of what was likely the same shark 25...
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
A rustic private island in Maine is on the market, but the owner will only sell to someone willing to stay overnight—despite perilous weather
Owner Billy Milliken told Insider that Ducks Ledges Island has dangerous conditions in the winter and no running water. It's not for everyone.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Florida Woman Catches Enormous Sawfish Off the Beach, Estimated Between 800-1,000 Pounds
A Florida woman caught an enormous sawfish off the beach last Friday night. Jillian Sanders wants to become “Angler of the Year” by October. The title is given annually to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club tarpon competition. This season, Sanders has landed three tarpons...
The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River
According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable
Both offer waterside dining. Summer in New England brings outdoor meals with loved ones, and two Massachusetts restaurants are among the best in the U.S. when it comes to al fresco dining, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation platform recently released a list of the 100 best restaurants for...
Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat
Devanshi Kasana was working with local fishers in Belize, tagging tiger sharks when something caught her attention. Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University's Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was checking her lines only to discover what appeared to be a member of the sleeper shark family, according to a release from Florida International University (FLU).
How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon
On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast
The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
Sharks spotted near Florida shore as sightings continue: 'Get out of the water!'
Beachgoers in Florida spotted sharks swimming in shallow waters close to shore over the weekend as shark sightings continue up and down the East Coast this summer. The video was shared online by Kara Skonieczny, who said she recorded the "excitement" of sharks feeding on baitfish Saturday afternoon at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville.
Freya the Walrus Is Sinking Boats and Winning Hearts in Search for Ideal Sunbathing Spot
A 1,300-pound walrus is captivating onlookers while also creating chaos in northern Europe, overtaking and sometimes sinking vessels — all in search of an ideal sunbathing spot!. Freya, a female walrus, has been tracked along Norway's coast for months, where the animal has left a string of damaged boats...
WATCH: Fisherman Shows Off Pure Bravery Getting in the Water to Release 8-Foot Bull Shark
Earlier this year, two fishermen in Sydney, Australia caught and released a huge bull shark as they helped it back into the ocean at their own peril. In February, footage started to go viral of their encounter off Sydney Harbour, and now the wild video is making the rounds once again.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why the Crab Pots May Be the Most Dangerous Part of the Job
Of all the dangers that the cast of Deadliest Catch battles each day at sea, the most threatening may surprise you. Crab fishing is notoriously one of the most harrowing professions around. While the crab season is relatively short, around 12 fishermen die each year worldwide. To do the job,...
