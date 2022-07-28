Prop S: Supports students, schools, safety

m.stlamerican.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Gov. Pritzker creates $15M grant to support community tourism
Governor JB Pritzker announced another $15 million to support the state's communities and tourism sites hit the hardest by the pandemic.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
Back to School Store returns to St. Louis
The National Council of Jewish Women hosts the Back to School Store Sunday, July 31.
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville Schools to hold hiring event Tuesday
The Edwardsville School District needs workers and is holding open interviews on Tuesday afternoon. The primary focus is for support staff like monitors, Kid Zone Counselors, custodians and in food service. Pay starts at $13 per hour and up from there depending on the department and experience with some positions offering sign on bonuses.
Illinois Business Journal
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
Boeing makes new contract offer to union workers in St. Louis
Nearly 2500 union machinists and aerospace workers in St. Louis were set to strike on Monday, but Boeing made a revised contract offer on Saturday. If the offer’s turned down Wednesday, picket lines could go up Thursday.
Congresswoman Cori Bush calls on governor to request FEMA assistance
ST. LOUIS — For the second time this week, the St. Louis area is cleaning up and drying out after heavy rains led to extreme flooding. In St. Louis' West End neighborhood, the woman who represents that area in Washington is making a plea to the governor. Thursday evening,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Residents at the Raphael Are Fed Up With STL CityWide/Lux Living
Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.
Poll shows workers aren’t saving enough for retirement
One-third of workers in the U.S. said they are not saving nearly enough for retirement.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Red Cross offering free gas incentive for blood donors
We’re past the halfway point of summer and the American Red Cross is again calling for blood donors. Donations have dropped off in recent weeks leaving the Red Cross at a 20% blood supply which could lead to a shortage in the St. Louis area unless supplies are shored up in August. If you donate next month, you could win free gas.
Illinois Business Journal
Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million
Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center
Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
KMOV
North City residents receive aid after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Elected Leaders Get an Earful about the River Des Peres
When top elected officials visited the south city neighborhood of Ellendale yesterday afternoon, residents made it clear who they blamed for the severe, sewage-laden floodwaters that ruined their homes and submerged their streets. "MSD has failed us," one woman said, referring to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. "MSD needs...
$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
orlandoadvocate.com
OP-ED: Indictments Expose Political Corruption
Black Communities Must Tighten up our Expectations and Unleash our own Consequences for Public Servants. by Jamala Rogers, Black Commentator Editorial Board. Three African American elected officials [in St. Louis, Missouri] were recently listed in a federal indictment, complete with the transcript of conversations of how they would help businessman John Doe circumvent the system in exchange for monetary and material goodies to enrich themselves. The political careers of Alder Board President Lewis Reed, Alder Jeffrey Boyd and Alder John Collins-Muhammad are dead. There are some important lessons in this situation that can benefit us in the pursuit of Black political empowerment.
