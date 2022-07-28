Prop S: Supports students, schools, safety

Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO