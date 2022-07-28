Williamson County plantation to stop hosting weddings, concerts

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plantation in Williamson County will no longer be hosting weddings and concerts as it shifts its focus from marketing events to marketing visitors.

The Battle of Franklin Trust announced weddings and events will no longer be hosted at the Carnton home, Carter House and Rippavilla, with the exception of the ones currently on schedule. The summer concert series, known as Bootlegger’s Bash, will also be retired.

The annual Legacy Dinner, however, will still be held, as will the commemorations of the Battles of Spring Hill and Franklin. Management also said the staff has ideas about how to handle their Descendants Reunion program going forward.

Battle of Franklin Trust announced on its website that “events have simply become a less necessary part of who we are, and that includes Carter House and Rippavilla,” adding that the focus needs to “shift almost solely to the 100,000+ visitors who come out every year.”

“Sites like Carnton, Carter House, and Rippavilla have an important role to play in the future. Great social upheaval and slavery led to the American Civil War, the war itself inflicted a terrible human cost, and we have charted a course for over a century and a half since then trying to come to grips with what happened. Great social upheaval in our time, over the past and the future, has created a reckoning at historic sites. It has also created tremendous opportunities,” CEO Eric Jacobson wrote.

Anyone with questions should email Jacobson at eric@boft.org .

