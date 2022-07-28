Health column: Anovia Health introduces new allergy treatment

Photo illustration.

Though there are 50-60 million allergy sufferers in the U.S., only a fraction receive treatment that can change the underlying disease. Instead, most suffer with their symptoms, try to avoid problem allergens or treat symptoms temporarily with prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. But now allergy sufferers in central Wisconsin have another option for treating the cause — not just the symptoms — of their allergies.

Anovia Health has introduced area allergy sufferers to sublingual immunotherapy or allergy drop immunotherapy. Like allergy injections, allergy drops help patients build long-term tolerance to their allergies. Instead of receiving small amounts of substances that cause reactions in an injection, patients self-administer the treatment as a liquid drop placed under the tongue. It’s here that specialized cells receive the allergen and can safely train the body to tolerate, rather than react to, problem allergens.

The practice uses a thorough medical history, exam and specific testing to determine what the patient is allergic to and their level of sensitivity.

This information lets us create a personalized treatment that is geared specifically to that patient’s allergy fingerprint allowing us to treat them in a way that’s matched specifically to their needs.

Because allergy drops have added safety benefits, a broader range of patients can be treated. This includes young children, asthmatics, patients who can’t tolerate shots, highly sensitive patients and those with other related chronic conditions. Along with seasonal allergies, allergy drops have been shown to be effective for patients with food and mold allergies, as well as allergic asthma and eczema.

We’re excited to provide patients who haven’t responded to other treatments with an option that could provide a long-term solution to their allergy problems.

Anovia Health combines its expertise in providing allergy treatment and the La Crosse Method Protocol that has been refined over 50 years of clinical and research expertise.

Though the treatment may be new to the area, we base our treatment on methods that have been used to treat patients across the country effectively for more than five decades.

Dr. Sabina Singh is the Anovia Health chief medical officer.