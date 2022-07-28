National Night Out 2022 to be the biggest one yet

ELKTON — The Elkton Police Department prepares to welcome back another National Night Out at Meadow Park in Elkton on Tuesday, August 2 from 5-8 p.m.

National Night Out admission and activities are all free to the public and will feature a hot air balloon, the Maryland State Police helicopter, free food and attendance from over 60 organizations making the 2022 National Night Out the biggest one yet.

“I want there to be something there for the whole community,” said EPD Sgt. Amanda Banik, who has been in charge of planning the National Night Out event for the past two years. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, young or old, there is something there for everyone.”

Police departments from all over Cecil County, as well as Troopers from the Maryland State Police, will be attending the event. The Department of Emergency Services will be hosting a 9-1-1 simulator demonstration, and the Singerly Fire Company will have emergency response vehicles on display.

This year’s event will also include an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, a dunk tank, cotton candy served by the Human Trafficking Task Force, and Snowcones served by the State’s Attorneys office.

“This event is meant to bring the community together with the police,” said Banik. “I feel like we are doing that, but we are also going way further to where people not only get to know us, but get to know the other resources in their community.”

The rain location for this year’s National Night Out will be at the Elkton Community Center.