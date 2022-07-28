Allegheny County police searching for missing 18-year-old

Dorian Serrano

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

According to police, Dorian Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, 2022 in Clairton.

Serrano is 5′9″, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)255-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

