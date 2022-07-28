ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County police searching for missing 18-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8TPg_0gwaHxET00
Dorian Serrano

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

According to police, Dorian Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, 2022 in Clairton.

Serrano is 5′9″, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)255-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clairton, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Clairton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy