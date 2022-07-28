Byrd undergoes fourth surgery; has friends visit, hopes to move out of ICU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd had a successful third surgery Wednesday to repair leg damage he suffered in a Beaufort County boating accident last weekend.

He also learned that he had avoided some worst-case outcomes from the accident. Byrd, a newcomer to the ECU baseball program, was attempting to get back on a boat in Bath Creek when the ski rope he was using got caught in the boat’s propeller, pulling him closer to the prop. Bystanders were able to get Byrd out of the water, but not before the propeller caused significant damage to his legs.

Byrd was airlifted from Bath to Greenville, and he’s had three surgeries since then. Surgeons have been working on cleaning his injuries and reattaching muscles in his legs.

Byrd’s third surgery finally was able to happen Wednesday night after being delayed due to concerns about his hemoglobin levels. Byrd’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said five muscles cut in the accident were repaired Wednesday. She said one muscle was missing, likely because it was either torn off by the propeller or removed in the previous surgeries. She said it was a secondary muscle that isn’t necessary for the leg to function.

One major concern heading into Wednesday’s surgery was the status of Byrd’s sciatic nerve — the largest nerve in the human body, starting in the lower back and running down the back of each leg.

Mitzi Byrd said Parker’s sciatic nerve is intact, and a nick from the accident was repaired in the second surgery. She said the surgeon told the family that the propeller came within one millimeter of cutting the nerve in half. Had that happened, he would have lost the entire leg.

Another concern has been the lack of feeling and mobility in Byrd’s right foot. Mitzi said the surgeon believes that will be less of a problem once the swelling in that area subsides.

Doctors are monitoring various skin and arterial grafts they’ve put in place over the past several days, and more will likely be needed in the future.

Byrd had another surgery Friday morning due to some concerns about a bacteria returning behind his muscles after Wednesday’s surgery. His mother and doctors were hopeful he could be moved from ICU sometime Friday to a regular room.

Mitzi said Parker was extremely encouraged by a number of people who came to wish him well, including his sister, girlfriend, hometown friends and new ones from ECU.

Mitzi did say in a social post around noon Friday a fifth surgery is scheduled on Sunday.

Byrd is coming off a standout prep career at Scotland County High School. He also played travel ball with the South Charlotte Panthers. Byrd’s talent caught ECU’s attention early on, and he verbally committed to the Pirates before starting his freshman season at Scotland.

Will Byrd be able to continue his baseball career? Mitzi Byrd said that, according to doctors, Parker will be able to “walk, run, and live a normal life.” His return to the baseball field is less certain, but it’s still feasible.

“(The doctor) said he couldn’t guarantee it but that it was definitely a possibility that he would get back on the field with intensive therapy and hard work,” Mitzi wrote in her most recent social media update.

She added that the possibility of infections is a major concern.

“Our family has had so much outpouring of love shown to us from all over the country but especially from our hometown and Pitt County — you guys amaze us,” Mitzi wrote. “We truly are thankful! Most importantly, we cannot praise God enough enough for sparing our baby and performing so many miracles!”

Byrd is an infielder and right-handed pitcher from Laurinburg. Both of his parents attended ECU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.