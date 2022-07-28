Health Department reopens Surfer’s End at 2nd Beach after bacteria counts return to safe levels

The Rhode Island Department of Health has reopened Surfer’s End at Sachuest Beach (also known as Second Beach) in Middletown for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

